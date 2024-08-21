Student arrested in connection with shooting near Del Mar High School
A San Gabriel Unified School District student was arrested Tuesday after police said he shot a gun near a high school the day before.
The student, who was not identified, was approached by detectives Tuesday outside a home in San Gabriel and fled on foot, police said, adding that he tossed a handgun during the chase before he was arrested without incident.
San Gabriel police responded to reports of someone shooting a gun near Del Mar High School in San Gabriel on Monday. When police arrived, the shooter had already fled. No one was injured, but authorities found evidence of a shooting, the San Gabriel Police Department said in a release.
Police would not release any further information about the investigation, San Gabriel Police Sgt. Nhat Huynh said.
