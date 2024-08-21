Advertisement
California

Student arrested in connection with shooting near Del Mar High School

Google street view of Del Mar high school.
(Google Maps)
By Sandra McDonald
A San Gabriel Unified School District student was arrested Tuesday after police said he shot a gun near a high school the day before.

The student, who was not identified, was approached by detectives Tuesday outside a home in San Gabriel and fled on foot, police said, adding that he tossed a handgun during the chase before he was arrested without incident.

San Gabriel police responded to reports of someone shooting a gun near Del Mar High School in San Gabriel on Monday. When police arrived, the shooter had already fled. No one was injured, but authorities found evidence of a shooting, the San Gabriel Police Department said in a release.

Police would not release any further information about the investigation, San Gabriel Police Sgt. Nhat Huynh said.

Sandra McDonald

Sandra McDonald is a summer intern with the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. She grew up in north central Florida, just an hour south of the University of Florida where she studied journalism and worked with the local NPR station, WUFT, and Fresh Take Florida, a news service focused on statewide and political coverage.

