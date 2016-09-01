Pasadena neighborhood turns into playground for mama bear and her two cubs

Three black bears — two cubs and their mother — ventured into a Pasadena neighborhood Thursday afternoon and took a dip in a backyard pool before being chased out of the area by a family dog, authorities said.

Sheriff’s officials say they began receiving calls about the furry animals just before noon, when they wandered out of the wilderness and into a backyard in the 3200 block of Fairpoint Street, said sheriff’s Lt. Randy Tuinstra.

News outlets broadcasting the ursine adventure showed the cubs swimming in the pool and wandering toward a dumpster. One of the cubs accidentally bumped into the home’s rear sliding-glass door, shattering it.

“It’s not unusual at all to see bear activity,” said Andrew Hughan, a spokesman for the state Department of Fish and Wildlife. “But it’s unusual to have them in the pool.”

The mother bear appeared to be about 300 pounds, Hughan said. Her cubs “look to be pretty darn healthy too,” he said. He estimates they were born in February or March, so they’re less than a year old.

The bears eventually moved on, venturing into at least two other backyards in the area and swimming in at least one other pool.

At one point, a dog in one of the yards — it looked like a beagle — charged at the bears and sent them scampering over the home’s walls and back into the surrounding neighborhood.

Sheriff’s deputies tracked the bears’ movements as state Fish and Wildlife wardens headed to the area to corral the animals.

“What we hope will happen is that they will just go into a tree and wait it out until dark,” Hughan said.

No injuries have been reported.

Joseph.serna@latimes.com

For breaking California news, follow @JosephSerna on Twitter.