Father, 16, held in death of toddler son in Pasadena

A 16-year-old father was charged with murder Thursday in the death of his toddler son in Pasadena, police said.
The incident occurred on the morning of Feb. 4, when officers responded to a report of a baby not breathing on the 1600 block of Kenneth Way, according to the Pasadena Police Department.
Brandon Blackburn, a boy just under 2 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. An autopsy confirmed that the boy died of blunt-force trauma to his abdomen, the Police Department said.
After investigating for several months, detectives re-interviewed the boy’s father on Tuesday. The teen, who was not named, allegedly confessed to striking the boy several times with his fist, police said.
Prosecutors filed one count of murder and one count of assault resulting in the death of a child younger than 8, police said. The teen is being held without bail in juvenile detention.