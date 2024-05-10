Advertisement
California

Firefighters trying to contain blaze that has burned nearly 400 acres in Kern County

By Summer LinStaff Writer 
Share

Firefighters are working to contain a brush fire that sparked Friday morning in Kern County, according to authorities.

The Sherwood fire started around 10:15 a.m. in the area north of Sherwood Avenue and Famoso-Woody Road, east of Highway 65 and north of Bakersfield, according to Cal Fire. The fire was 20% contained as of 2 p.m., at which point it had grown to 373 acres.

An evacuation warning was issued for the area north of Famoso Road and Famoso-Woody Road, south of Garces Highway, east of Porterville Highway and west of Bakersfield-Glennville Road.

Advertisement

Firefighters are fighting the blaze with the help of aircraft flying in from Porterville, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Carlos Molina. Temperatures were around the low 70s Friday afternoon, with northwest winds around 10 to 12 mph.

“As the smoke comes up, it’s pushing everything southwest in that area,” Molina said. “Because the winds are not too strong right now, [firefighters are] getting a good handle on the fire.”

A two-alarm fire tore through a Huntington Park fire station and was knocked down at 5:17 a.m. Wednesday.

California

Fire scorches Huntington Park fire station, but no injuries are reported

LA County fire personnel classified a blaze that scorched a Huntington Park fire station as a two-alarm fire. It was knocked down at 5:17 a.m. on Wednesday. There were no injuries.

May 1, 2024

Temperatures are expected to rise another 10 to 15 degrees between Friday afternoon and Sunday, meaning they could get into the mid-80s, Molina said. The relative humidity will also drop to around 15% to 19% by Sunday.

“As the conditions worsen a little bit, they may not be favorable for putting the fire out,” he added.

Molina recommended that residents in the area pay attention to officials and local law enforcement and leave the area if an evacuation order is issued. Not only will it keep people safe, he said, but it’ll also allow the firefighters to focus on fighting the blaze instead of conducting rescues.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking News
Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications, including the Miami Herald. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Lin was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement