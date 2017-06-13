Pasadena police arrest 8 men following series of deadly shootings

Pasadena police on Tuesday announced the arrests of eight suspects following a months-long investigation into a series of deadly shootings that authorities believe were part of a gang feud.

"Between December 2016 and February 2017, Pasadena was plagued with a series of apparent gang shootings resulting in three homicides and two attempted homicides," Pasadena Police Chief Phillip L. Sanchez told reporters.

"This morning, I'm proud to announce as a result of some brilliant police work, eight suspects responsible for the shootings are in police custody," Sanchez said.

The suspects were identified as Anthony Deon Edwards, 25; Marquise Duran Turner, 28; Isaiah Jack Daniels, 24; Pernell Barnes, 20; Charod Robinson, 28; Derion Davon Lee, 34; Andrew Vasquez, 27; and John Wesley Robinson, 47.

The men were booked on suspicion of a variety of crimes, including murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and gang allegations, according to Pasadena police.

The arrests follow a six-month investigation into an alleged gang feud between Pasadena and Duarte street gangs, according to Pasadena police. The eight arrested are all believed to be members of the Duarte street gang, police say.

"I cannot emphasize enough just how difficult this particular case was and how proud I am of the work this team accomplished in apprehending the suspects responsible for the shootings," Sanchez said.

Authorities say the men were tied to the following three shootings:

On Dec. 22, 2016, at approximately 9:47 p.m., Brandon Douglas, 25, was shot and killed in the 1200 block of North Fair Oaks Avenue. Lee is being charged with murder in Douglas' slaying.

On Jan. 6 at approximately 11:51 p.m., Antoine Sutphen, 24, and Ormoni Duncan, 24, were shot and killed in the 100 block of West Claremont Street. A female adult, 37, was also shot but survived. Daniels, Barnes, Robinson, Lee and Vasquez were booked in connection with those deaths.

On Jan. 16 at 2:24 a.m., several people were gathered in the 800 block of North Garfield Avenue when suspects opened fire and struck an 18-year-old female bystander who survived.

Sonaiya Kelley / Los Angeles Times Eight men were arrested in a series of shootings. Eight men were arrested in a series of shootings. (Sonaiya Kelley / Los Angeles Times)

sonaiya.kelley@latimes.com

follow me on twitter @sonaiyak