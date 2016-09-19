Police fatally shoot hatchet-wielding man near Burger King drive-through in Beaumont

Beaumont police fatally shot a man waving a hatchet and stick at vehicles in the drive-through lane of a fast-food restaurant Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The man, who has not been identified, was walking up to vehicles waiting in the drive-through line of Burger King near the 1600 block of 6th Street, according to the Beaumont Police Department. He was approaching drivers with a stick and hatchet, police said.

Officers received a call at 12:03 p.m. about a suspicious person in the area. When officers arrived, they found the man, who they said refused to comply with commands.

See the most-read stories in Local News this hour »

At some point during the confrontation, police shot and wounded the man.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

No other injuries were reported.

An officer involved in the shooting has been placed on leave, per department policy, police said. The officer’s name has not been released.

Homicide detectives with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the fatal police shooting.

veronica.rocha@latimes.com

For breaking news in California, follow VeronicaRochaLA on Twitter.

MORE LOCAL NEWS

A mystery for police after 19-year-old Marine is shot in South L.A.: 'He's fighting for his life

'More than 160 treated for mostly heat-related issues at L.A. Rams game

Robert Durst to be moved to Indiana prison, but lawyer wants him sent to Los Angeles for murder trial