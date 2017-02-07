Southern California's second storm of the week brings rain and a high-desert wind advisory

Southern California is in for another day of scattered showers with gusty winds Tuesday, followed by a day of cloudy skies, then another storm later in the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday’s storm will be weaker than Monday’s rain, with the bulk of it expected to soak areas north of Point Conception in Santa Barbara County by Tuesday night, the Weather Service said.

But the storm is expected to bring gusty winds: The California Highway Patrol issued a wind advisory Tuesday morning for the 14 Freeway in Palmdale.

Most rainfall amounts will be less than a quarter-inch Tuesday before skies clear through Thursday, forecasters predicted.

Another storm that hits San Luis Obispo County late Thursday should begin raining on Ventura and Los Angeles counties by Friday and could drop up to an inch and a half of rain, the weather service said.

This week’s early storms are part of an atmospheric river that’s sending even heavier rain and snowfall into Northern California and the Sierra Nevada.

Friday’s storm is colder and is flowing in from the Gulf of Alaska, the Weather Service said.

Clear skies and warmer temperatures are expected over the weekend.

joseph.serna@latimes.com

For breaking California news, follow @JosephSerna on Twitter.

ALSO

A new brutality case raises fresh concerns about the culture of the L.A. County jails

Influential L.A. artist David Axelrod, whose work was sampled by Dr. Dre and Eminem, has died

High desert water treatment authority mismanaged millions in federal funds, audit says