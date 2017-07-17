Man sentenced to 11 years in prison for fatal mosh-pit stabbing at Santa Ana punk show

A man who fatally stabbed a fellow concertgoer at a punk rock show in Santa Ana was sentenced Monday to 11 years in prison, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said.

Juan Angel Rivera, 23, was convicted by a jury of voluntary manslaughter in the killing of Nathan Joe Alfaro, 23, on March 3, 2016.

The men were among many who attended a show that night at Underground DTSA in the 200 block of East 3rd Street.

According to Santa Ana police, Rivera and Alfaro were involved in a confrontation in the middle of a mosh pit about 10:30 p.m. when Rivera pulled out a knife and stabbed Alfaro multiple times in the torso, then left with a group of people.

Alfaro made it outside but collapsed on the street. Paramedics rushed him to the hospital, where he died. Rivera was quickly identified as the suspect and arrested the next morning outside his home.

The nightclub was hosting Top Acid Thursdays that night, featuring a number of bands, including the Feels, Santoros, the Hurricane, Ghali and the Jail Birds.

The event was billed as an indie, garage, psychedelic and funk show.

Staff writer Veronica Rocha contributed to this report.

