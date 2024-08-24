Los Angeles punk band front man accused of ‘terrorizing trek’ through Yosemite region

Anthony Mehlhaff, 40, is arrested after a series of events that terrorized people in and around Yosemite National Park.

The front man for a hardcore Los Angeles punk band named Cancer Christ faces a slate of criminal charges after allegedly going on a “terrorizing trek” through Yosemite National Park and surrounding areas Wednesday, according to local law enforcement.

Anthony Mehlhaff, 40, allegedly assaulted a restaurant employee, led park rangers on a car chase, crashed the car, stole a bicycle and then threatened workers at another lodge with a knife, according to Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremy Briese.

Then, Mehlhaff allegedly stripped to his underwear, attempted to kidnap a store manager, stole that manager’s car and started ramming it into another vehicle on a local road, crashed again and was taken into custody before assaulting deputies during an assessment at a local hospital, Briese wrote in a statement about the incident.

“This man drove all around our county terrorizing our visitors and community members,” Briese said. “I am extremely happy that no one was seriously injured. This man’s behavior was erratic and dangerous.”

Booking records showed Mehlhaff faces charges of vandalism, vehicle theft, reckless driving, kidnapping, theft, first-degree burglary, robbery, obstructing an officer and battery.

Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office booking photograph of Anthony Mehlhaff. (Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office)

Mehlhaff — who Briese said was being held on $100,000 bail on Friday — could not be reached for comment. In a recorded message on his voicemail, he asked law enforcement and mental health specialists to “f— off” and stop trying to contact him.

Tour representatives for the band did not respond to a request for comment Saturday, and online court records did not show an attorney listed for Mehlhaff.

Mehlhaff had been posting bizarre videos to his social media before his arrest, with some people expressing concern for his well-being and mental health in the comments. Acting strangely on social media has also been part of Mehlhaff’s shtick as a hardcore punk musician for a long time.

Cancer Christ mixes Christian, satanic and other “reptilian” imagery in an intentionally and outlandishly sacrilegious mix, with members at times wearing snake masks atop religious garments.

Mehlhaff calls himself “Saint Anthony” and routinely professes genuine religious belief, while the band’s website — since made private — talked about it as if it were a church and its fans congregants. But the gimmick was steeped in religious mockery.

Mehlhaff denounced Christians and organized religion for spewing hate, and said he represented love. Recent Cancer Christ albums have been titled “Satan is a B—” and “God is Violence” — the latter of which features cover art of Jesus killing himself with a shotgun and a single track titled “God Hates Cops.”

“Spreading the gospel through their unique brand of Reptilian Power Violence, Saint Anthony and The Snake People have been sent down from Heaven on a holy mission to make all politicians, pedophiles, and police officers suffer slowly,” the band’s website read.

Briese said Mehlhaff’s “trek” began in the Buck Meadows area of Mariposa County about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, when Mehlhaff allegedly approached a pregnant waitress, touched her belly and said, “The spirits led me to you and your baby belongs to me” — before asking her when her break started so that he could “be waiting” for her.

“Mehlhaff then stole several drinks, assaulted another employee of the restaurant and sped off in his vehicle towards Yosemite National Park,” Briese wrote.

Mehlhaff allegedly caused trouble at Fish Camp and the Tenaya Lodge Clubhouse before being arrested just outside the town of Oakhurst, Briese wrote. A smoke grenade was allegedly found in his vehicle, Briese said.

