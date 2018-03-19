Advertisement

Climber killed in Cleveland National Forest identified as Montclair woman

Sarah Parvini
By
Mar 19, 2018 | 10:25 AM
Climber killed in Cleveland National Forest identified as Montclair woman
Joy Welling, 33, was killed when she fell about 200 feet from a waterfall in Cleveland National Forest, authorities said Monday. An Orange County Fire Authority helicopter hoists a litter from the bottom of the waterfall on Saturday. (OCFA)

A woman who fell to her death while rock climbing in the Cleveland National Forest Saturday has been identified as a 33-year-old Montclair resident.

Joy Welling was killed when she fell about 200 feet from a waterfall near the Blue Jay campground, Orange County officials said.

Advertisement

Fire officials responded to an emergency call around 12:30 p.m. Saturday after a man called authorities to report that his climbing partner had fallen. The man was uninjured.

sarah.parvini@latimes.com

For more California news follow me on Twitter: @sarahparvini

City News Service contributed to this report.

Advertisement
Advertisement