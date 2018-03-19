Climber killed in Cleveland National Forest identified as Montclair woman

A woman who fell to her death while rock climbing in the Cleveland National Forest Saturday has been identified as a 33-year-old Montclair resident.
Joy Welling was killed when she fell about 200 feet from a waterfall near the Blue Jay campground, Orange County officials said.
Fire officials responded to an emergency call around 12:30 p.m. Saturday after a man called authorities to report that his climbing partner had fallen. The man was uninjured.
City News Service contributed to this report.