Suspect in shooting death of Sacramento County deputy charged with murder

The man suspected of gunning down a Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy and wounding his partner was charged with felony murder and attempted murder this week, court records show.
Anton Lemon Paris, 38, also was charged with possession of a firearm, a felony. He is expected to be arraigned in Sacramento County Superior Court on Thursday afternoon, according to Sacramento County jail records.
On Sept. 17, Sacramento sheriff’s deputies responded to a Pep Boys store in Rancho Cordova, where authorities said workers were having a conflict with a customer. As they approached, Paris turned as if to run away but spun back around and began firing “without warning,” Sheriff Scott Jones told reporters last week.
Both deputies fired back. Paris fled and, moments later, was confronted by two other deputies, who opened fire. Paris then was taken into custody.
The slain officer was identified as 27-year-old Mark Stasyuk, who joined the department more than four years ago. A second officer, identified only as a 28-year-old woman, was struck in the arm and was expected to survive.
A bystander also was shot, Jones said, “presumably by the suspect.”
There was nothing reported in the initial call, authorities said, that would have alerted the deputies that the man was armed. The shooting marked the third time an officer was killed in the line of duty in Sacramento County since Jones became sheriff in 2010.
“It’s incredibly difficult for all of us, myself included,” he said. “It’s an incredible hole that never quite gets filled in the hearts of our department.”