Deputies fatally shoot man during gunfire exchange outside Inland Empire shopping center

San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies shot and fatally wounded a man who fired at them outside a Rancho Cucamonga shopping center, authorities said.

Deputies were called to the shopping center at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports of a man armed with a gun, according to authorities.

Deputies found and then exchanged gunfire with the suspect outside a Walgreens near the intersection of Carnelian and 19th streets, a spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department told KABC.

It’s unclear if the suspect was wounded during that exchange, but he then ran into a nearby Sprouts Farmers Market, authorities said.

In a statement, the Sheriff’s Department said deputies shot the man, but did not provide any further details as to where and when he was struck, or whether the suspect fired any shots into or from inside the market.

Video footage from OnScene.TV showed a shattered glass door at the Sprouts and a sheriff’s deputy being taken from the scene in the back of an ambulance. It was not immediately clear how the deputy was injured.

The suspect, who has not yet been publicly identified, was taken by ambulance to a hospital, but later died from his injuries, the sheriff’s department told KABC.

The shooting is still under investigation.