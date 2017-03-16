San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy injured in shooting

A San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputy was shot and wounded early Thursday in Hesperia, authorities said.

Few details about the shooting were immediately released. The deputy was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the department said on Twitter at 4:40 a.m.

The shooter was still at large, officials said.

After the shooting, authorities cordoned off two locations: a Chevron gas station at the intersection of Ranchero Road and Escondido Avenue and another location several miles north on Escondido, KABC-TV reported.

hailey.branson@latimes.com

Twitter: @haileybranson