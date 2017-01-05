2 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at Northern California restaurant

San Jose police say two men were killed and another man was injured Thursday in a shooting at a Mexican restaurant.

Police say the shooting at La Mejor Taqueria in East San Jose was reported about 7:45 p.m.

Two men were declared dead at the scene and a third was taken to a hospital.

Police say the gunman fled and has not been found.

No further description was available of the victims or the suspect, and police have not identified a motive.

Witnesses from inside the restaurant told KNTV-TV that a gunman walked into the restaurant and just began shooting.

