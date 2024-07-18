Shooting near a Westlake taco stand injures four; two people detained

Police respond to shooting in the Westlake area, at the corner of Wilshire Boulevard and Alvarado Street.

Shots were fired near a taco stand in a Westlake neighborhood early Thursday, injuring four people, including bystanders, and police detained two people for questioning.

Charles Miller, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department, said officers responded to a shooting at 12:30 a.m. Thursday near a taco stand at the corner of Wilshire Boulevard and Alvarado Street, across from MacArthur Park.

Two people, who were not identified, were taken into police custody for further questioning, Miller said.

This is an ongoing investigation, and authorities did not release additional information.

Four people were injured, including a man who was shot in the stomach, TV station NBC4 reported. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Another victim was a security guard who was struck in the leg. NBC4 reported that the security guard was also taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

The bullets also struck a white van that was parked near the taco stand. NBC4 reported that a family with children was inside the van at the time of the shooting, but they were not harmed. The family includes the operators of the taco stand.