Santa Ana school district safety officer is arrested and accused of having sex with students

A volleyball coach and Santa Ana school safety officer has been accused of sexually assaulting at least three former students while they were teenagers, police said Tuesday.
Omar Rojas, 28, was arrested Friday on suspicion of sexual assault and is being held in the Orange County jail in lieu of $1 million bail, according to Santa Ana Police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna.
The allegations against Rojas first surfaced Friday, according to Bertagna, who said the assaults occurred in 2015. The victims included two 17-year-old girls and a 15-year-old girl, and police are trying to determine if there are additional victims.
“This was 2015. Our next question is what about ’16 and ’17? He’s had access to additional females both as a safety officer and a volleyball coach,” Bertagna said.
Police were planning to interview a potential fourth victim on Tuesday, he said.
Bertagna said Rojas used his position as coach to have the victims “excused from class” so they could engage in sexual activities during school hours.
Rojas had been a volleyball coach at Century High School in Santa Ana for roughly eight years, according to Deidra Powell, chief communications officer for the Santa Ana Unified School District.
He became a district safety officer in February, and has now been placed on administrative leave. Rojas was most recently working as a safety officer at Sierra Preparatory Academy, according to a statement issued by the school district.
“In the days and weeks ahead, we will work closely with the Santa Ana Police Department on this investigation. We will provide counseling support and resources to Century High School and Sierra Preparatory Academy to support students, staff, and parents,” the statement read. “Students who may need counseling support should contact their principal immediately.”