Detectives investigate death of 18-year-old in Santa Monica

Police detectives on Monday were investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a teenager in Santa Monica.

Santa Monica police responded to the 1300 block of 16th Street shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday after a report of an unconscious victim lying on the ground with a head injury, police said in a statement.

The victim, identified by the coroner’s office as 18-year-old Juan Castillo, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are investigating a possible link to an earlier radio call for service, authorities said. At about 12:45 a.m. police responded to the 2100 block of Pico Boulevard regarding a possible shooting.

Officers found evidence of a shooting, police said, but no victims or suspects were located.

A man who identified himself as Castillo’s father told KNBC-TV that his son had been on his way home from a party when the shooting happened.

"I just want justice to be served," Jorge Castillo told the TV station.

Police asked anyone with additional information concerning the case to call 310-458-8491.

