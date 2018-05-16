Hiker and climber die in falls in Sequoia National Park

A hiker and a climber have fallen to their deaths on icy routes in California's Sequoia National Park, authorities said Tuesday.
Anton Dokov, 29, of San Diego was killed Sunday when he slipped on the Watchtower section of the Lakes Trail and plunged over a cliff. Because of dangerous conditions, his body wasn't recovered and identified until Tuesday.
The second death occurred on May 5. Authorities say 29-year-old Eric Juliani of New Jersey was trying to make a solo summit of Mount Whitney when he fell.
Park officials say two people descending the mountain found two ice axes and what appeared to be a blood trail leading to a body some 1,500 to 2,000 feet below.
Authorities warn that the park still has winter conditions at higher elevations.