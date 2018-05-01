L.A. approves $1.95-million settlement for family of woman fatally shot by police

Los Angeles lawmakers agreed Tuesday to pay up to $1.95 million to end a legal battle with the family of a woman shot and killed by police officers.
The police chief and the civilian commission that oversees his department were divided over the killing of Norma Guzman 2 ½ years ago.
LAPD Chief Charlie Beck believed the two officers who shot the 37-year-old woman had followed department rules for using deadly force, saying they reasonably believed Guzman presented an imminent, serious threat when she moved toward them with a knife.
But the Police Commission faulted one of the officers for his tactics and use of deadly force, agreeing with its inspector general that the officer put himself in a "vulnerable position" and without less-lethal alternatives, such as a bean-bag shotgun.
Prosecutors declined to file criminal charges against the officers, concluding that they reasonably feared for their lives as Guzman approached them.
In the lawsuit, Guzman's widower, Marcos Castaneda, and their teenage son argued that officers knew Guzman was "mentally challenged and completely harmless" and that she did not pose a threat to the two officers.
They also alleged that the Los Angeles Police Department had failed to properly train officers in dealing with people with mental illnesses.
Attorneys representing the family could not immediately be reached for comment after Tuesday's announcement.
The City Council voted 12 to 2 to approve the payment. Councilmen Joe Buscaino and Mitchell Englander opposed the decision.
Buscaino said the shooting was "a tragedy on all levels," but argued that the city should have taken the case to trial.
"At what point do we start defending these officers' actions?" Buscaino asked.
Los Angeles Times staff writer Kate Mather contributed to this report.