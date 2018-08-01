L.A. looks at former museum, factory sites for downtown homeless shelters

The city report said its cost estimates took rehabilitation projects into account, but Huizar said he believes that renovating existing structures would be cheaper than new construction and that other “efficiencies” could bring the cost down. The city traditionally has not developed shelters, but voters approved $4.6 billion for homeless housing and services, and the mayor has set aside $20 million for shelters and the council $10 million that could be used for crisis housing, Huizar said.