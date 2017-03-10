South Pasadena High School under lockdown as police investigate social media posting

South Pasadena High School was placed on lockdown Friday morning as authorities investigated a social media posting, officials said.

“There is no reason for panic,” Principal Janet Anderson said in a message sent to parents. “We just want to exercise the utmost caution. All staff and students are remaining in place with doors locked.”

In a second message to parents, Anderson said a suspect had been located in a county in Southern California.

Details of the social media posting were not explained in the messages.

Anderson advised parents to avoid trying to contact their children and not to visit the campus, at 1401 Fremont Ave. in South Pasadena.

UPDATES:

10:20 a.m.: This article was updated with comments from Principal Janet Anderson about a suspect being located.

This article was originally published at 9:50 a.m.