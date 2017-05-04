Boy, 13, is accused of fatally stabbing his mother in Garden Grove

A 13-year-old boy is accused of fatally stabbing his mother in front of a Garden Grove home.

The stabbing occurred about 5:44 p.m. Wednesday in the 11000 block of Gilbert Street, according to the Garden Grove Police Department.

A witness reported seeing Barbara Scheuer-Souzer on the ground in front of the home, police said. She had stab wounds in her abdomen but was alive.

When officers arrived, Scheuer-Souzer told them her son had stabbed her, according to the Police Department. She died hours later at a hospital.

Officers searched the home, but did not find the boy.

They later found him at a shopping center a half-mile away.

The boy, whose name wasn’t released because he’s a minor, was arrested and booked at a juvenile detention facility.

veronica.rocha@latimes.com

Twitter: VeronicaRochaLA