Advertisement
California

Knife-wielding man killed by Irvine police after his 72-year-old mother is fatally stabbed

Emergency vehicles with lights on outside a University Park home where investigators gather in the yard.
An investigation is underway after a 37-year-old man, suspected of stabbing his mother to death in Irvine, was fatally shot by police.
(KeyNews)
By Summer LinStaff Writer 
Share via

A knife-wielding man was killed by Irvine police after he stabbed his mother to death, according to authorities.

The Irvine Police Department responded shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday to a report that a man was chasing a woman with a knife on Green Tree Lane in the University Park neighborhood, according to an Irvine Police Department news release.

Officers arrived to find a man, identified as 37-year-old Paul Parvea Montazer, “attacking a woman with a knife,” Irvine police said. When they tried to intervene, Montazer advanced toward an officer and was shot by police, authorities said.

Advertisement

Police rendered aid to Montazer and the stabbing victim, 72-year-old Irvine resident Parvin Montazer, the Irvine police said, but both died at the scene. The stabbing victim was Paul’s mother.

Police recovered a knife at the scene, and detectives are investigating the circumstances of the incident. Authorities said they don’t believe there are additional suspects.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking News
Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications, including the Miami Herald. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Lin was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement