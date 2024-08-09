Knife-wielding man killed by Irvine police after his 72-year-old mother is fatally stabbed

An investigation is underway after a 37-year-old man, suspected of stabbing his mother to death in Irvine, was fatally shot by police.

The Irvine Police Department responded shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday to a report that a man was chasing a woman with a knife on Green Tree Lane in the University Park neighborhood, according to an Irvine Police Department news release.

Officers arrived to find a man, identified as 37-year-old Paul Parvea Montazer, “attacking a woman with a knife,” Irvine police said. When they tried to intervene, Montazer advanced toward an officer and was shot by police, authorities said.

Police rendered aid to Montazer and the stabbing victim, 72-year-old Irvine resident Parvin Montazer, the Irvine police said, but both died at the scene. The stabbing victim was Paul’s mother.

Police recovered a knife at the scene, and detectives are investigating the circumstances of the incident. Authorities said they don’t believe there are additional suspects.