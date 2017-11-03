Snow in the Sierra Nevada and a chance of showers across Southern California this weekend

Nothing says fall in Southern California like cloudy skies, temperatures in the 60s and the off chance of light showers.

People across the Southland can thank a weak cold front moving south along the West Coast for the chance to break out their fall sweaters and coats.

Those seeking traditional fall weather should head to the Sierra Nevada, where one to two feet of snow is expected at some mountain passes.

The front will bring widespread but light rainfall as it passes over the San Francisco Bay Area on Friday.

San Luis Obispo will have the best chance of rain on the Central Coast, with the National Weather Service forecasting a 50% chance of rain Friday and Saturday. Santa Barbara is less likely to get showers.

Los Angeles and Ventura counties should have some sunshine Friday into Saturday.

But by Saturday night the front will be moving into those two counties. Whatever precipitation falls will be light, said weather service meteorologist Ryan Kittell.

The best chance for rain is Saturday night into Sunday morning.

“It could produce some rain, it could not,” he said. “It looks very weak.”

“If it does rain it is going to be very light with very minor impacts other than slicked roads,” he said.

Drier weather is forecast in Los Angeles County for Tuesday and Wednesday.

A mountain pass across the Sierra Nevada that runs through Yosemite National Park was closing to traffic Thursday ahead of storms expected to dump up to 2 feet of snow on the highest peaks, park officials said.

Tioga Road, the soaring eastern entry to Yosemite, was closing to traffic shortly before nightfall Thursday. Officials also were closing Glacier Point Road, which offers sweeping views of Yosemite Valley.