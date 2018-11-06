Stockton police are searching for 5 siblings who ran away from foster home

Police in Central California are seeking help to find five siblings who were reported missing after they left a temporary foster home over the weekend.
Stockton Police Officer Joe Silva said the oldest boy is 16 and the youngest two children are 4. The siblings fled their foster home in Stockton on Saturday, authorities said.
The children — two boys and three girls — took most of their belongings with them, the Stockton Record reported.
Police said they don’t believe the children are in danger, but that authorities want to find them as soon as possible because of their ages.
All of the siblings are described as having brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information on the matter should contact Stockton police at (209) 937-8323 or (209) 937-8377.