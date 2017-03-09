Man bludgeons daughter-in-law to death with hammer because she was 'disrespectful,' police say

A Suisun City, Calif., man was arrested Wednesday after police say he bludgeoned his daughter-in-law to death with a hammer because she was “disrespectful.”

Amarjit Singh, 63, was taken into custody on suspicion of murder and booked at the Solano County jail, according to the Suisun City Police Department.

Singh told officers he was upset with Shameena Bibi over a bicycle and confronted her in the garage of their home Tuesday morning in the Solano County city, east of the San Francisco Bay, Cmdr. Andrew White said at a news conference Wednesday.

Inside the garage, Singh attacked his 29-year-old daughter-in-law with a hammer, police said.

A family member called police just after 9:45 a.m. to report what appeared to be a body in the garage.

When officers and firefighters arrived, they found Bibi suffering from “major blunt force trauma to the head,” police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bibi’s mother-in-law and her 2-year-old son were inside the home when the fatal attack occurred, police said.

She lived at the home with Singh, her mother-in-law, her husband and her toddler, police said.

“There was some previous issues regarding the family member and the father-in-law’s acceptance of her being in the family,” White said.

The Solano County Sheriff’s Office and FBI’s Evidence Response Team assisted the police department with the initial investigation.

“We want to extend our condolences to the family,” Police Chief Tim Mattos said at the news conference Wednesday.

