A 19-year-old fatally beaten on Koreatown street, his grieving family seeks answers

Authorities are investigating the death of a 19-year-old man who died of a head injury that family believe to be a result of an attack in Koreatown days earlier.

The victim’s father, Chris Han, said his son, Joonhee Han, was walking to his job in Koreatown when he was attacked by a man riding an electric scooter near 7th Street and South Harvard Boulevard on July 18 at 4:30 p.m., according to The Korea Times. Chris said the man pushed Joonhee to the ground and repeatedly punched him while he was down.

Chris recalled Joonhee telling him after the incident that his neck felt stiff but did not hurt too much, according to KTLA5.

Days later on July 23, Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded to a call around 2 a.m. near 8th Street and Mariposa Avenue where the caller said Han had no pulse and was not breathing, LAFD spokesperson Brian Humphrey said. Han was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and pronounced brain dead two days later.

“West Bureau Homicide detectives are actively pursuing additional evidence, witness statements, and other information pertaining to the incident that might help us to determine what occurred,” LAPD said in a statement.

The autopsy report has not yet been finalized, a Los Angles County Department of Medical Examiner spokesperson said.

A GoFundMe for Joonhee’s family has raised over $30,000. Han’s funeral was Sunday in Whittier.

“In addition to the emotional toll, the family is overwhelmed by mounting medical bills, funeral expenses, and other unforeseen costs,” Edric Oh, who organized the fundraiser, said. “We are reaching out to our community, friends, and compassionate strangers to help ease this financial burden.”

Joonhee had a passion for rock climbing, fitness and raving, and had a bright personality, Oh wrote on the GoFundMe page. Chris added that Joonhee’s organ donation helped save another life.

“Many friends and family are saddened by his unprepared death, but thanks to Junhee’s organ donation, another life was saved,” Chris wrote. “We ask for your continued support so that we can successfully complete the remaining funeral proceedings for Joonhee, and Thank you to everyone who has supported us.”

LAPD said anyone who may have information on the case is encouraged to contact its West Bureau Homicide team.