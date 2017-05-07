Thunderstorms expected to top off Sunday rain totals

A late-season shower brought thunderstorms to parts of Southern California on Sunday afternoon, bringing the day’s rain totals in some places up to 1 ¼ inches.

Parts of the region received about a half-inch to 1 inch of rain by Sunday afternoon; the thunderstorms were estimated to bring an additional quarter-to-half inch, said National Weather Service meteorologist Carol Smith. Temperatures ranged from the high 50s along the coast to the low 60s in downtown L.A.

The Ventura County mountains received about 6 to 8 inches of snow to about the 6,000-foot line; the Grapevine appears to have remained clear.

The storm system is expected to begin fading Sunday evening.

“After this we’re looking at a clearing and warming trend,” Smith said.

Monday is expected to be partly cloudy with highs in the mid-60s to mid-70s, along with winds up to 15 miles an hour in the afternoon. The marine layer is predicted to move in by early Tuesday morning before burning off during the day.

The rain resulted in postponing the Los Angeles Dodgers game against the San Diego Padres, only the third such rainout at Petco Park since it opened in 2004.

amina.khan@latimes.com

Twitter: @aminawrite