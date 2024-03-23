Gusty winds, rainy conditions to continue across Southern California through the weekend

A man who chose not to give his name holds an umbrella while selling plants during a rainy day at Leimert Park Plaza on Saturday in Los Angeles.

Gusty winds and rainy conditions will continue across Southern California this weekend, with intermittent showers expected through Sunday morning.

Steady rain will continue in Los Angeles County until about noon, followed by sporadic showers in some areas throughout the day, according to Mike Wofford, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Oxnard. Most areas will see about a quarter to a half-inch of rain, he said.

“For some areas this may be it. For some other areas we will be seeing additional rain,” he said. Gusty wind conditions are expected along the coast, with winds of 30 mph Saturday, increasing to 30 to 40 mph on Sunday.

Advertisement

The Sierra Nevada region in Northern California received a steady amount of snow Saturday morning, and the area will continue to see isolated snow showers, said NWS meteorologist Heather Richards. The Mammoth Mountain area will likely see 2 to 4 inches of snow Saturday evening, while the Tahoe basin will see more activity, with the western shore seeing anything from 2 to 6 inches of snow, Richards said.

Up higher on the crest, Donner Pass may see 10 inches of snow, she said. A winter storm warning is still in effect until Sunday across the Sierra Nevada, where there could be as much as 1 foot to 4 feet of snow.

“Although there may be some travel troubles in the higher passes ... it is going to be on the lighter side of things,” Richards said. “Be prepared, but don’t worry too much.”