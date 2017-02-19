Man ordering food at taco truck in Compton is shot dead; 2 workers hurt

A man ordering food at a taco truck in Compton was shot dead Saturday night during a shooting that also wounded two of the vendor’s employees, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about 9:30 p.m. when a brown sedan pulled up next to the taco truck in the 13500 block of Alameda Street and a gunman got out, said Deputy Kimberly Alexander of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The suspect walked closer and fired at the truck several times.

The male customer was struck in the torso and died at the scene. The employees, a man and a woman working behind a table near the truck, were hit in the lower torso.

The workers were taken to a hospital, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The dead man has not been identified, according to coroner’s officials.

The gunman returned to his car and fled south on Alameda, authorities said.

It’s not clear whether the shooting was gang-related, said Deputy Lisa Jason, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Department. Authorities have not made any arrests.

Anyone with information about the shooting is being asked to call homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500.

frank.shyong@latimes.com

Twitter: @frankshyong