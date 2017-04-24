Sister of Tennessee kidnapping suspect: 'He's done this horrible thing'

The sister of a former Tennessee teacher accused of kidnapping his teenage student says her brother has a “long tedious road ahead of him” and will have to pay for his actions.

“He’s done this horrible thing that he has to pay for, but he’s still my brother and I love him,” Tad Cummins’ sister, Daphne Quinn, told the NBC News.

In an interview that aired on the “Today” show Monday, Quinn said that he told her he fled with the teen because she wanted to run away and he didn’t want her to be alone. Quinn, who has spoken to him three times since his arrest last week, said her brother told her he wanted the teen to be safe.

Although the girl was identified in some earlier reports, the Los Angeles Times is not naming her or her family members because she is an alleged victim of a sex crime.

Cummins, 50, is scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon in Sacramento.

He has been charged with transporting a minor across state lines for criminal sexual intercourse, according to Jack Smith, the acting U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee. The federal charge, he said, carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years.

Cummins and the girl had been the subject of a five-week, nationwide search that came to an end Thursday, when they were discovered hiding in a small cabin in Cecilville, a remote, unincorporated mountain community northwest of Redding.

Cummins was taken into custody Thursday and the teen was placed in protective federal care.

As Cummins was being arrested, he told authorities, “I’m glad this is over,” Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Sgt. Mike Gilley said at a news conference Thursday.

Griffin Barry, the caretaker of the property, alerted authorities to the pair’s whereabouts Wednesday night after he recognized Cummins’ photo from a news story, according to the Record Searchlight. The 29-year-old Tennessee native said Cummins used a fake name and said they had lost everything in a fire in Colorado and needed a place to stay.

Siskiyou County deputies formed a perimeter around the 12-by-12-foot cabin for several hours that night before drawing Cummins out the next morning to arrest him.

According to Siskiyou County Sheriff Jon Lopey, Cummins made an arrangement with someone connected to the property where the Siskiyou County cabin was in exchange for gas and food.

Cummins and the girl appeared to have been sleeping on a foam mattress on the ground in the small, one-room cabin, the Siskiyou Daily News reported. They did not have any apparatus for cooking or preparing food.

The pair’s disappearance generated more than 1,500 tips, a sighting in Oklahoma City and Amber alerts in Tennessee and Alabama.

veronica.rocha@latimes.com

Twitter: VeronicaRochaLA