California

Former sheriff’s deputy arrested in kidnapping, sexually assault of girl, 14

A roll of police tape sits on the windshield of a Los Angeles County sheriff's vehicle
A former sheriff’s deputy was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping a teenage girl, authorities said.
(Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)
By Keri BlakingerStaff Writer 
A former Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy and his nephew were arrested on suspicion of kidnapping a 14-year-old girl, according to authorities and jail records.

The ex-deputy — 68-year-old Benny Caluya — is also accused of sexual assault, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. He was arrested Aug. 28 by Lancaster sheriff’s deputies, and his bail was set at $250,000.

His nephew, 49-year-old Clifford Abihai is accused of kidnapping, according to the department. His bail was set at $100,000.

Both suspects were released on bond the day of their arrest and are due back in court Sept. 30 at the Antelope Valley Courthouse. It’s unclear how the men knew the alleged victim or what lead to their arrest.

Records from the state’s Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training show that Caluya first joined the Sheriff’s Department as a reserve deputy in 1979. He then worked as a deputy at the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department for a little over a year before returning to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department as a deputy in 1982.

He resigned in 2001, for unclear reasons. State records show his peace officer certification is no longer active.

When reached by phone for comment Thursday, Caluya referred all questions to Mark Gallagher, his attorney. Gallagher confirmed that he is representing Caluya but declined to comment.

Abihai also said he had retained a lawyer, but he did not remember his name.

