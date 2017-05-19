15-year-old pedestrian killed in front of family after suspected drunken driver loses control

A 15-year-old boy was killed in Lancaster late Thursday when a car operated by a suspected drunken driver rolled over and struck the teen, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The boy’s mother told KTLA that her son’s name was Adrian Smith and said he was crossing the street when the driver lost control.

“It was just out of control. … It flipped and it flipped, and it flipped on my baby,” Terri Smith said.

The driver, who authorities declined to identify, had swerved around two cars that were stopped for pedestrians at Avenue L West and 32nd Street West about 10 p.m., Lt. Dan Nagelmann told KTLA.

The car then struck an embankment and rolled over and hit the boy, authorities said. He was crossing the street with two relatives, authorities said. The teen was pronounced dead at the hospital, and the driver suffered “significant injuries,” sheriff’s officials said.

Police think the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. Authorities did not say whether the driver was in custody Friday morning.

