14-year-old boy, 3 others wounded in South L.A. drive-by shooting

Four people were shot in a drive-by shooting Sunday night at East 51st Street and Avalon Boulevard in the South Park neighborhood.

Four people, including a 14-year-old boy, were wounded in a drive-by shooting as they were crossing the street Sunday evening in South Los Angeles, police said.

The group was walking shortly before 8 p.m. when a vehicle approached the intersection of East 51st Street and Avalon Boulevard in the South Park neighborhood, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Norma Eisenman said.

It’s unclear how many people were in the vehicle, but someone pulled a gun and fired on the pedestrians as they were crossing the street, Eisenman said.

It is not known whether any words were exchanged before the shooting, police said.

The shooting victims, all of whom were male, were hospitalized, authorities said. The Los Angeles Fire Department transported the 14-year-old boy to a hospital, according to the LAPD. The other three victims were able to drive themselves to a hospital. All four were listed in stable condition Sunday evening.

After the shooting, the vehicle drove away in an unknown direction.

There is no information about the suspect or suspects, or their vehicle, and it’s unclear whether the shooting was gang-motivated, police said.