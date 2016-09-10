12-year-old girl shot and wounded in South L.A., police say

A 12-year-old girl was likely the unintended target of a drive-by shooting when she was struck by bullets Saturday night in South L.A., according to police.

The girl was standing with a group of people either in a driveway or on the street in the 1500 block of East 92nd Street about 10 p.m. when she was shot multiple times. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said Lt. Ben Fernandes, watch commander with the LAPD’s Southeast Division.

The victim, whose name was not released, “might have been the unintended target,” Fernandes said.

Police are looking for a burgundy four-door Dodge Charger that officers believe the gunfire came from.

