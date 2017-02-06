Rapper the Game receives probation, community service and anger management in two assault cases

The rapper the Game was sentenced Monday to formal probation, community service and anger management in connection with two violent encounters in 2015.

The 37-year-old Compton native, whose legal name is Jayceon Terrell Taylor, pleaded no contest to one misdemeanor count of criminal threats and a misdemeanor count of battery stemming from the alleged assault, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney's office.

After entering his plea Monday, the rapper was immediately sentenced to three years of formal probation, 120 hours of community service and 26 anger management counseling sessions, prosecutors said.

The incident began March 29, 2015, when Taylor and an off-duty police officer faced off on the basketball court at a Hollywood high school.

Authorities said the rapper intentionally fouled, then sucker-punched the officer who had just stolen the ball and scored a basket. Taylor also threatened to kill the officer after he was ejected from the game, prosecutors said.

On April 11, 2015, Taylor grabbed and threatened a man filming him being served with legal papers outside his house. He took the man’s camera and refused to return it, prosecutors said.

Taylor pleaded no contest to one felony count of grand theft in connection with the incident.

