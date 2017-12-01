19-year-old fatally shot in Thousand Oaks, authorities say

A 19-year-old man was fatally shot in Thousand Oaks late Thursday, authorities said.

The incident was reported about 11:25 p.m. near the intersection of Avenida del Platino and Calle Zafiro in the Newbury Park area, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department.

Responding deputies found the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, authorities said, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unclear if the incident was gang-related, but investigators said they are planning to look for surveillance video in the area.

