Shooting in Thousand Oaks leaves two men dead
Two people are dead after a shooting in Thousand Oaks on Friday morning, authorities said.
Ventura County deputies responded to a 911 call at 6:38 a.m., reporting a shooting in the 100 block of Jerome Avenue, Ventura County public information officer Capt. Dean Worthy said.
Deputies arrived and met with an unharmed, and unnamed, 31-year-old woman who lives there. At the home, they found a 30-year-old man who was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead, Worthy said. A 33-year-old man was found already dead at the scene.
There are no outstanding suspects and there is no danger to the public, Worthy said.
More to Read
Start your day right
Sign up for Essential California for news, features and recommendations from the L.A. Times and beyond in your inbox six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.