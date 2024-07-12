Advertisement
California

Shooting in Thousand Oaks leaves two men dead

By Sandra McDonald
Two people are dead after a shooting in Thousand Oaks on Friday morning, authorities said.

Ventura County deputies responded to a 911 call at 6:38 a.m., reporting a shooting in the 100 block of Jerome Avenue, Ventura County public information officer Capt. Dean Worthy said.

Deputies arrived and met with an unharmed, and unnamed, 31-year-old woman who lives there. At the home, they found a 30-year-old man who was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead, Worthy said. A 33-year-old man was found already dead at the scene.

There are no outstanding suspects and there is no danger to the public, Worthy said.

Sandra McDonald

Sandra McDonald is a summer intern with the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. She grew up in north central Florida, just an hour south of the University of Florida where she studied journalism and worked with the local NPR station, WUFT, and Fresh Take Florida, a news service focused on statewide and political coverage.

