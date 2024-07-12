Shooting in Thousand Oaks leaves two men dead

Two people are dead after a shooting in Thousand Oaks on Friday morning, authorities said.

Ventura County deputies responded to a 911 call at 6:38 a.m., reporting a shooting in the 100 block of Jerome Avenue, Ventura County public information officer Capt. Dean Worthy said.

Deputies arrived and met with an unharmed, and unnamed, 31-year-old woman who lives there. At the home, they found a 30-year-old man who was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead, Worthy said. A 33-year-old man was found already dead at the scene.

There are no outstanding suspects and there is no danger to the public, Worthy said.