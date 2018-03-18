Topanga Canyon Boulevard reopened after crews clear mudslide debris

A four-mile stretch of Topanga Canyon Boulevard was reopened Saturday after crews cleared debris from a mudslide triggered by rain, officials said.
"Over 3 days we hauled away 180 truck loads equating to 2,500 tons of materials!,'' Caltrans officials tweeted Saturday. The slide, which occurred about 2:30 a.m. Thursday, forced the closure of the roadway between Pacific Coast Highway and Grand View Drive.
The slide was in the same general area where a mudflow occurred during rains early last week.
Crews were using skip loaders, backhoes, dump trucks and sweepers in an effort to the clear the roadway. A geological engineer from the California Department of Transportation was sent to inspect the area.
Caltrans expected to keep the roadway closed through at least Sunday night but finished the cleanup early, officials said.
The rural area has no homes or businesses along that section of the roadway, which consists of one lane in each direction. At least one vehicle got stuck in the mud, but no one was hurt.
This was the third slide on Topanga Canyon Boulevard since a fire swept through the area in January, Caltrans reported.