Silver Lake Trader Joe's reopening today after fatal July police shootout

The Trader Joe’s store in Silver Lake will reopen Thursday, almost two weeks after a store manager was killed in a shootout between police and a murder suspect.
“While we remain heartbroken over the tragic death of Melyda Corado and the trauma our Crew Members and customers have suffered, we recognize that moving forward is an important part of supporting the healing of this community,” Trader Joe’s said in a statement Tuesday.
The store has been partially renovated in the time that it was closed, and employees have been given “time to grieve and to begin to work through what they experienced,” according to the statement.
Corado’s shooting July 21 came after a family dispute in South Los Angeles boiled out of control and Gene Atkins, 28, shot his grandmother at least seven times and injured another woman, police said.
The gunman dragged the second woman into his grandmother’s Toyota Camry and fled, according to police. After a pursuit of several miles that allegedly involved Atkins firing at police, the Camry crashed into a light post outside the Trader Joe’s in the 2700 block of Hyperion Avenue.
The gunman exchanged fire with police and was struck in his left arm before running inside the store, police said. During the shootout, a police bullet killed Corado, the beloved 27-year-old manager.
After a three-hour hostage negotiation with 40 to 50 people trapped in the store, Atkins surrendered.
He has been charged with 31 felonies, including one count each of murder, kidnapping, two counts of premeditated attempted murder and four counts of attempted murder of a peace officer. He waived his arraignment and is being held on $18.75-million bail.