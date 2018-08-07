West Hollywood wants to remove Trump star from Walk of Fame

The West Hollywood City Council unanimously approved a resolution Monday seeking to remove President Trump's star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
The resolution urges the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and Los Angeles to remove the star because of what it says is Trump's "disturbing treatment of women and other actions."
The West Hollywood Council does not have authority over the Walk of Fame, so the vote is largely symbolic.
Chamber president Leron Gubler told The Times that it has never removed a star because it's considered part of the walk's "historic fabric."
Monday's vote came after a man accused of taking a pickax to the star last month was charged with a felony count of vandalism. The star was previously vandalized days before the November 2016 election.
It has been repaired.
The star recognized Trump for his work on the TV reality show "The Apprentice."