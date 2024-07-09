Jenni Rivera’s and Selena Quintanilla’s Hollywood Walk of Fame stars vandalized twice in 24 hours

The Hollywood Walk of Fame stars of Selena Quintanilla and Jenni Rivera were vandalized twice with black paint in the span of 24 hours.

Rivera, known as “la Diva de la Banda,” was granted the posthumous honor at a June 27 ceremony that saw fans from all over the country gather to celebrate her legacy. Quintanilla was given her star in 2017. Both Mexican American singers are recognized globally for their contributions to Latin music. They also faced tragic ends to their lives: Quintanilla was murdered in 1995 and Rivera was killed in a plane crash in 2012.

Fans brave the heat to see Jenni Rivera get a posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame star Roughly 250 fans lined the sidewalk on the corner of Yucca and Vine streets to be present for the unveiling of Jenni Rivera’s Walk of Fame star. The música Mexicana legend died in a plane crash in 2012.

The first incident of vandalism took place sometime Monday morning, said Ana Martinez, vice president of media and talent relations at the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, the organization that oversees and maintains the Walk of Fame. Martinez said she immediately filed a police report and sent a cleanup crew. Videos of fans getting on their hands and knees scrubbing the Rivera star began to circulate online that day.

Marisela Santana, a Rivera fan who attended the dedication ceremony, said she was not surprised that people had shown up to clean the star.

“The fact that someone defaced her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame doesn’t mean she stopped shining,” she said. “I’m glad that people took it upon themselves to clean it immediately.”

“It’s not just Jenni’s trophy; it’s a trophy for the community,” said Julie Vasquez, Rivera’s longtime assistant. “In true Jenni fashion, we wouldn’t have the triumph without the trials and tribulations. People throw rocks at things that shine, this is no different than all the other recognitions and awards she’s received. I pray that this is the last time it gets vandalized.”

On Tuesday morning, the stars were vandalized yet again. Martinez said she was inspecting a portion of the Walk of Fame on Vine Street when she noticed black paint on several stars.

“I’ve done this for 37 years and have not experienced this. There have been little incidents, where people try to poke around to see what star is being covered or people will graffiti their names on blank stars, but nothing like this,” she said, adding that she called for an additional cleanup crew and filed a second police report. Martinez said the chamber is seeking surveillance video from nearby establishments to share with authorities.

“My mother’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is a symbol of her incredible legacy and the impact she made on so many lives,” Jacqie Campos, Rivera’s second-oldest child, said in a statement to The Times. “Seeing it damaged not once, but twice, is heartbreaking and deeply disappointing.

“My family and I hope that those responsible understand the pain they’ve caused and that they come to appreciate the significance of this honor. We are committed to preserving her memory and will continue to honor her contributions to music and our community. We also want to extend our heartfelt thanks to the fans for their unwavering support and for helping restore her star. Your love and dedication mean the world to us.”