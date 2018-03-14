Trump's exit from downtown L.A. promises a miserable morning commute for some Angelenos

As President Trump's visit to California winds down, his exit from downtown L.A. could create an even more miserable commute for Angelenos.
The Los Angeles Police Department tweeted that those in the downtown area should "plan ahead & expect extra traffic" due to street closures that will last until 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Trump's motorcade is expected to leave the Intercontinental Hotel at the Wilshire Grand Center in downtown L.A. at 8:30 a.m. and head to Dodger Stadium.
From there, he'll fly by helicopter to Los Angeles International Airport. He is expected to depart for Missouri by 9:10 a.m.
"As far as the prolongation, we don't have that information. That's just up to the Secret Service of the president," said LAPD Officer Rosario Herrera. "They're the ones who tell us what streets will be closed."
The LAPD tweeted that there will be closures at Figueroa Street, between 8th and 6th streets; Wilshire Boulevard, between Flower Street and Beaudry Avenue; and 7th Street, between Flower and Bixel streets.
LAPD also suggested avoiding the area bounded by 5th Street on the north, Olympic Boulevard on the south, Union Avenue on the west and Grand Avenue on the east.
Residents of Angelino Heights and other neighborhoods around downtown awoke to the roar of helicopters and Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft as they made their way to Dodger Stadium to await the arrival of the Trump, his staff and the White House press corps.
UPDATES:
8:15 a.m.: This article was updated with details from LAPD on areas to avoid.
This article was originally published at 7:15 a.m.