A helicopter halts traffic on the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles

A helicopter made an emergency landing on the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles on Thursday night, bringing southbound traffic to a halt for hours.

The California Highway Patrol received a report at 8:25 p.m. from the craft’s pilot, who said he was forced down by a loss of power, CHP Officer Sean Lough told The Times.

Besides the pilot, two passengers were aboard the private helicopter. No injuries were reported.

All southbound lanes were closed from Century Boulevard to the 105 Freeway, Lough said.

The CHP was coordinating with the pilot and two heavy-duty tow trucks to remove the aircraft. Lough said the lanes were expected to reopen shortly before 11 p.m.

KCAL-TV reported that Flight Tracker showed that the flight originated at Hawthorne Municipal Airport about 7:34 p.m.