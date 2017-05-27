Uber co-founder's mother is killed, father injured in boating accident

The mother of Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick died Friday in a boating accident in Fresno County, while his injured father remains hospitalized.

Sheriff’s officials identified Bonnie and Donald Kalanick as victims in the accident at Pine Flat Lake, a boating and recreation destination less than 35 miles east of Fresno. The accident occurred when their vessel hit a rock and sank shortly before 5 p.m. Friday, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Department.

Associated Press Travis Kalanick Travis Kalanick (Associated Press)

Paramedics took Bonnie Kalanick, 71, of Northridge to nearby Trimmer Springs Marina, where she died. A crew transported her husband to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno, where “he is being treated and he is with his family,” Lt. Ron Hayes said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday; Hayes said the investigation is ongoing. Throughout Saturday morning, divers from the Sheriff’s Department worked to recover parts of the boat.

Uber officials on Saturday released a statement that said: “Last night Travis and his family suffered an unspeakable tragedy. His mother passed away in a devastating boating accident near Fresno and his father is in serious condition. Our thoughts and prayers are with Travis and his family in this heartbreaking time.”

