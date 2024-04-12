Advertisement
California

Los Angeles homicide investigators ask for public’s help in solving woman’s slaying

A woman with long dark hair and wearing a dark top looks straight ahead.
Karla Terron.
(Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department)
By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
Share

Los Angeles County sheriff’s homicide investigators are asking for the public’s help in solving the killing of a woman who was fatally stabbed and whose body was then set on fire on the side of a highway in Bakersfield.

Karla Terron’s body was found on the southbound Hoskins Road offramp of State Route 99 shortly before 5 a.m. on Dec. 17, 2022, the sheriff’s department said in a news release Thursday.

Terron, 27, died from multiple stab wounds before her body was set on fire, according to an autopsy report. She was last seen alive at a bar in the 100 block of North Hagar Street in the city of San Fernando, but no date was given for the sighting, according to homicide investigators.

Advertisement

No additional details were available about Terron, including a possible motive for her slaying.

Anyone with information about Terron or the investigation are encouraged to call the sheriff’s homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be made with Crime Stoppers by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the P3 Tips mobile app on Google Play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking News
Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement