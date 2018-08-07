Eight employees hospitalized after 31 are exposed to chemical at Valencia manufacturer

Eight people were hospitalized early Tuesday morning after they were exposed to a chemical powder at a Valencia property owned by a manufacturing company, officials said.
Emergency personnel were sent to a building in the 28000 block of Franklin Parkway in Valencia shortly before midnight on Monday, where they found 31 people who had been exposed to the chemical, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Eight people were hospitalized for “nausea, vomiting, eye irritation and some coughing,” according to Vanessa Lozano, a Fire Department public information assistant. Details about their conditions were unavailable Tuesday morning.
Three other people were treated at the scene and 20 declined treatment, according to Lozano.
The Fire Department did not say what the substance was, describing it only as a “powder,” and it was not clear how the people were exposed.
All of those affected worked at the property, which belongs to Esterline Industries, according to Lozano.
The is home to TA Aerospace Products, according to Esterline’s website. Esterline is a manufacturing company that serves the defense and aerospace industry, according to the website.
Calls and emails to a spokeswoman for Esterline were not immediately returned Tuesday morning.