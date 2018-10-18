Garcetti faces anger over homeless shelter plan in Venice

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Police Chief Michel Moore and Westside Councilman Mike Bonin knew what was coming when they appeared together Wednesday night at a town hall to defend a proposal to build a homeless shelter in Venice.
Boos and catcalls greeted them when they took the stage before a standing-room-only crowd in an elementary school auditorium.
After shushing the audience repeatedly in their opening remarks, and asking for respect that was sometimes granted, at others not, then fielding dozens of questions that devolved into angry rants, Garcetti and Bonin sat side-by-side on the steps at the foot of the stage and listened until after 10:30, when the last person who wanted their ear had left.
Aides to the mayor, who are accustomed to hustling him away from events to keep on schedule, said he had instructed them to stand back.
The town hall was ostensibly held to provide information on Bonin’s proposal to build a 154-bed homeless shelter on an abandoned MTA yard in the heart of Venice.
It became a vehicle for Garcetti to show determination in the face of opposition in many communities as he pursues his plan to build homeless shelters in all 15 City Council districts.
“The easy thing to do politically is to walk away,” he said several times, adding, “We can’t afford to walk away from homelessness.”
During the four-hour session, a clear clash of values was displayed.
Residents wearing white T-shirts saying, “I live in Venice. I wasn’t bused in,” said in myriad variations that they think a homeless shelter will only attract more indigent people to Venice, aggravating the piles of trash, drug abuse and crime they already attribute to its many homeless encampments.
“There is a difference between homeless people who are down and out and transients who want to come to the beach to party,” longtime resident Dara Lasky late in the evening, setting off a round of chanting, “Not in Venice.”
Other attacked the shelter’s planned location, walking distance from Westminster Elementary School where the event was held.
“You’re putting the most volatile people next to the most vulnerable,” one speaker said.
A smaller number of people who came to support the shelter shouted back, “They’re already here.”
Bonin, who faced the most acute criticism, echoed that view, defending the Venice location as necessary to meet the purpose of the shelter program.
If the purpose of the program is to affect homeless encampments, he said, the logical place to put a shelter is near the encampments.