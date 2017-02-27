Video shows man being dragged by car after his puppy was stolen in Victorville

Authorities are investigating the case of a violent robbery in which a motorist stole a man’s puppy and then dragged the victim down the street as he hung from the driver’s side window last week in Victorville.

The man was walking with his puppy Thursday afternoon near the 14000 block of Seneca Road when a car pulled next to him, according to Mara Rodriguez, a spokeswoman for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department in Victorville.

That’s when the motorist grabbed his puppy. The victim's mother, Charlotte Sanders, told Victor Valley News that her son reached into the vehicle and tried to grab the puppy. The motorist rolled up the driver’s side window, trapping the man’s arms inside, she said.

As the motorist drove off with the man still dangling from the window, a woman driving behind the car recorded cellphone video.

The video shows the car driving on a long stretch of road as the man hung from the driver’s side window and struggled to free himself. In the video, which was shared on social media, the man appeared to be trying to swing himself and bend his legs to avoid touching the ground.

“Oh my God. Oh my God,” the woman screamed as she recorded the incident.

At one point, the car appears to accelerate while navigating a curve in the road. Then finally, the motorist rolled the window down and released the man who dropped to the ground, authorities said.

The woman, who identified herself as Mawusi Fiagbenu, told the Daily Press the ordeal lasted a few minutes.

After the motorist drove off, Fiagbenu said she called 911 as the man screamed in pain. The skin had been scraped off his legs, she told the newspaper.

There have been no arrests in connection with Thursday’s incident and the man’s puppy has not been recovered, Rodriguez said.

