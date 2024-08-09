Puppies thrown from vehicle will soon be available for adoption in Mission Viejo

Ten newborn puppies thrown from a vehicle and abandoned before being nursed back to health will soon be available for adoption, officials at the Mission Viejo Animal Services Center said.

Ten puppies rescued after being tossed out of a vehicle near a Mission Viejo animal shelter last month will soon be put up for adoption, officials said.

A suspect tossed the puppies from a vehicle and into some bushes about 2:30 a.m. on July 24 near the Mission Viejo Animal Services Center, the city said in a statement Wednesday.

Hours later, a volunteer dog walker found the puppies, which were lucky to survive the night in what officials described as “coyote country,” in a vinyl pool.

The puppies were just 3 weeks old. Officials recommend that puppies and kittens remain with their mothers until they reach at least twice that age.

Animal Services staff then nursed the puppies to health and sent them to a foster caregiver. Surveillance video at the center captured an image of the suspect, who was then interviewed by Mission Viejo police.

Mission Viejo Animal Services will file animal cruelty charges against the suspected owner with the Orange County district attorney’s office, officials said.

The dogs’ mother, Holly, was “located, seized, and quickly reunited with all her puppies,” the city said.

All the dogs are healthy and will soon be available for adoption.

Those who are incapable of taking care of their pets can relinquish them at their local animal shelter.